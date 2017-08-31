Triumph Spitfire 1500 TC 1977

Triumph Spitfire 1500 TC Roadster 1977 restored 20 year one owner Triumph Spitfire 1500TC, fully restored during the past years and in beautiful Inca yellow paint. Original wheels, original engine. Interior is in brown leather, wooden dashboard and wooden steeringwheel. Car is ready for pleasure drives. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.
Aug 31, 2017
Nov 25, 2016