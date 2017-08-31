car description

Triumph Spitfire 1500 Roadster 1979 in very good condition This marvellous Triumph Spitfire 1500 has been delivered in 1979 in Pageant Blue colour with the original Triumph wheels. The interior has beige leather and the original wooden dashboard. The Triumph is in very good condition and is a pleasure to drive. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.