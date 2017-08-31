loading Loading please wait....
Triumph Spitfire 1500 cabriolet 1980

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire 1500 cabriolet, fully restored This Triumph Spitfire was delivered in 1980 in the beautiful original ‘Russet’ brown colour. The car is fully restored. Photos and invoices of the restoration are present. This Triumph has the original wheels and chrome details. The interior of the car has beige leather, very comfortable and very beautiful in combination with the wooden dashboard. The car has the original revised 1492CC, 75 HP engine and 4 speed manual gearbox. Thanks to the low weight the car drives great. This is really a very beautiful Triumph Spitfire. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive triumph spitfire 1500 convertible 1980 4-speed leather manual restored rwd 2-seater 2wd

  • Ad ID
    415586
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Triumph > Spitfire
  • Year
    1980
POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

