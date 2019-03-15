Triumph - Spitfire 1500 - 1980

car description

This Triumph is in a fairly good condition and was restored some 10 years ago.This car is in good mechanical and technical condition and includes a Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection that is valid until 15-03-2019.This car has many original booklets/manuals/restoration manuals!The bodywork is in fairly good condition but does have some corrosion at the edges of the wheels here and there. The bottom is completely intact and needs no welding! The paintwork is also in very good condition but does have some signs of wear (see photos).The engine runs very nice and smoothly. The car has had a service recently and a new battery. The car shifts perfectly through all the gears. In short: the car drives, brakes and shifts well. All electrical components are functioning, it only needs a radio!The interior is in good condition, fitted with seats that give a lot more comfort! The original seats are included (see photo). The convertible roof is in good condition and is without cracks. This Triumph comes with its original spare tyre/jack and original tonneau cover. The car can be viewed and be picked up in Hoek van Holland, the Netherlands.