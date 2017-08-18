Triumph - Spitfire 1500 - 1980

car description

This gorgeous Signal red Triumph Spitfire 1500 from 01-1980 was restored in 2007 and is equipped with many new parts, including the new Ultralight anthracite-coloured wheels and new Falken tyres which were mounted in 2016. It has a dark grey Mohair softtop and all the chrome work including the bumpers and headlight edges are new. The chassis is sleek and damage free, the body has an anti stone chip coating, brakes and suspension are new, as well as the engine which was built completely new in 2016! (that was when the original Overdrive gearbox and the intermediate block were also overhauled). With beautiful SS (stainles steel) twin pipe exhaust system. You won’t find a more beautiful car anytime soon; this is an eye-catcher. Truly in excellent condition.Exterior: The chrome work has largely been replaced and it features new rubbers, window seals, windshield, mirrors, front and rear bumpers, Stainless Steel luggage rack and new fuel filler cap. Furthermore, the door sills and all weld-strips are made of SS (stainless steel) The Triumph has a perfect softtop cover and has a new tonneau cover. The car has new door handles, windows and badges.Interior: The interior is fully equipped with a new carpet set, new black door cards and two original new black leather seats; all of this is in perfect condition. The walnut dashboard has the original Smiths clocks (and 3 additional clocks). The Triumph is equipped with seat belts, sun visors, new mats and an original leather Moto-Lita steering wheel. Technique: Features the original overhauled 1493 cc 4 cylinder engine with 71HP and a 4-speed manual gearbox with overdrive on the 3rd and 4th gear. Naturally, it has been completely inspected in our workshop and has received a full maintenance service. The technique is perfect, equipped with new brake piping and new brakes (front disc brakes) and rear drum brakes.Details: A nearly perfectly restored Triumph Spitfire 1500, which has been addressed to the smallest detail and, where necessary, improved. The Spitfire is a feast for the eyes and drives wonderfully.Comes directly from the third owner! * This Triumph Spitfire can be viewed in Rogat (The Netherlands) * Colours may vary from the photos, we recommend viewing the lot prior to bidding.