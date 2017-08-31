Triumph - Spitfire 1500 - 1978

car description

DATA- Inspection: expired at the beginning of 2017.- Previous owners: 2.- Engine: 72 HP - 1493 cc.- Underbody condition: intact, with restoration of the protection.DESCRIPTIONRegistered at ASI and in the Italian Triumph register with no. 1427. Spoke wheels, hardtop, capote, tonneau cover and external luggage rack are English and original. Overhauled mechanics and engine, with original parts. Upgraded water radiator and oil cooler. Increased insulation. Paint and body in very good condition. Repainted in 2010 in the original colour. Only two minor flaws on the paint, as shown in the pictures.The insurance expires on 03/12/2017. Original registration document.The car is also suitable for long distances. Always stored in a garage.Note: partial split seam on the driver’s seat.It can be viewed and picked up in Bologna.