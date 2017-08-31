loading Loading please wait....
Triumph Spitfire 1500 1977

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire 1500, 1977 body- off restored This fabulous Triumph is in detail restored in 2016. The new paint is great in combination with the chrome and black striping. The fully revised 1493 CC engine drives perfect and makes a great sound. The black leather seats have a stitched Triumph logo and are very comfortable. When you are looking for a Triumph Spitfire in great condition, this one is an interesting choice. Car has Belgian title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

  • Ad ID
    416271
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Triumph > Spitfire
  • Year
    1977
