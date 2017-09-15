loading Loading please wait....
Triumph - Spitfire - 1500 - 1977

€5,750 - €7,475 (£5,114.05 - £6,648.27)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

This Spitfire 1500 was imported from the US in 2003. So: little rust and drought cracks in the dashboard. The previous owner has done a lot, but we see it as ' good basis for restoration ', to put it back in lovely A-or B-State. Mileage 71,296 is read off. The base is good: bottom is hard, the mechanical components work as they should: the 1500 cc engine starts and runs good, clutch, gearbox, drive, brakes. It has a new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection, so that speaks for itself. Car drives properly!The bodywork (lacquer) demands attention from front to back. See photos. The convertible-hood needs repair or replacement. Interior (black Skai) exhibits wear traces, but is not broken. The neat wheels have good tires (photo). Chrome work is good. In short: ideal refurbishment-basis to cheaply drive a fun, sporty classic that only will increase in value - see list from Yearbook 27 (picture).Viewing (advised, please contact Catawiki to make an appointment) and pick up in Waalwijk, the Netherlands. Dutch papers and Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection included.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325555
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Triumph > Spitfire
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

