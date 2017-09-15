Triumph - Spitfire - 1500 - 1977

car description

This Spitfire 1500 was imported from the US in 2003. So: little rust and drought cracks in the dashboard. The previous owner has done a lot, but we see it as ' good basis for restoration ', to put it back in lovely A-or B-State. Mileage 71,296 is read off. The base is good: bottom is hard, the mechanical components work as they should: the 1500 cc engine starts and runs good, clutch, gearbox, drive, brakes. It has a new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection, so that speaks for itself. Car drives properly!The bodywork (lacquer) demands attention from front to back. See photos. The convertible-hood needs repair or replacement. Interior (black Skai) exhibits wear traces, but is not broken. The neat wheels have good tires (photo). Chrome work is good. In short: ideal refurbishment-basis to cheaply drive a fun, sporty classic that only will increase in value - see list from Yearbook 27 (picture).Viewing (advised, please contact Catawiki to make an appointment) and pick up in Waalwijk, the Netherlands. Dutch papers and Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection included.