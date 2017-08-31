loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Triumph - Spitfire 1300 MKIV - 1972

Photos Map

car description

DATA- Inspection valid until 5/2018- Italian documents- Previous owners: 3- Engine: 1300 ccDESCRIPTION:Car in very good condition, perfectly working and ready to use. Bodywork in very good condition, no rust spots, no accidents. Black vinyl soft top replaced in December 2016, engine compartment painting on the brake and clutch pump side, central tunnel replaced and many other aesthetic improvements. Compliant in any detail to Triumph specifics.For any info we are at your disposal.We can deliver your car directly at your address. Please ask us for a free quote (also valid for export in UE and extra UE countries). This car can be viewed and picked up in Roncadelle (Brescia), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421066
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Triumph > Spitfire
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

€12,200 - €15,860 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!