Triumph - Spitfire 1300 MKIV - 1972

car description

DATA- Inspection valid until 5/2018- Italian documents- Previous owners: 3- Engine: 1300 ccDESCRIPTION:Car in very good condition, perfectly working and ready to use. Bodywork in very good condition, no rust spots, no accidents. Black vinyl soft top replaced in December 2016, engine compartment painting on the brake and clutch pump side, central tunnel replaced and many other aesthetic improvements. Compliant in any detail to Triumph specifics.For any info we are at your disposal.We can deliver your car directly at your address. Please ask us for a free quote (also valid for export in UE and extra UE countries). This car can be viewed and picked up in Roncadelle (Brescia), Italy.