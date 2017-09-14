1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500

car description

This ultra-low mileage, low ownership Triumph Spitfire was first registered on the 22nd November 1979. LNO 381V left the factory in Vermillion Red with optional overdrive and a hard top that is still with the car today. The Triumph was registered new in Brentwood, Essex and changed hands within the town to a lady on the 16th October 1988. She kept the car until 2011 but we believe the Spitfire had spent many years off the road. The Triumph was not used from 2011 to the summer of 2015 when it was subject of some basic re-commissioning work. The Triumph was MOT tested but only covered 15 miles from 2015-2016 and the car arrived with us in totally original condition with a mileage of just 25000.

On arrival at our Malton Coachworks workshop, the Triumph was checked over and various work was recommended. The vehicle was programmed into the schedule and has since benefitted from a rebuilt gearbox, replacement brake caliper, brake hose, front and rear wheel cylinders, new rear brake shoes, new brake master cylinder, replacement brake fluid, new sump gasket, timing cover gasket, timing cover oil seal, replacement radiator, new fan belt, new thermostat housing, new starter solenoid, windscr