Triumph Herald

£6,995
Triumph Herald 1200 1966MOT July 2018Superb example, 1966, just 76k miles, drives without fault, service history, original service manuals, books, registered to a doctor from new, new hood, mint condition red leather interior. All original spec. This is a seriously proper car - Not to be confused with other rubbish on the market!

  • Ad ID
    304470
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Triumph > Herald
  • Mileage
    76000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1147
245-247
Southsea, Hampshire
United Kingdom

