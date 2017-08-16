Triumph Herald 1200 1966MOT July 2018Superb example, 1966, just 76k miles, drives without fault, service history, original service manuals, books, registered to a doctor from new, new hood, mint condition red leather interior. All original spec. This is a seriously proper car - Not to be confused with other rubbish on the market!
245-247
Southsea, Hampshire
United Kingdom
The Triumph Herald burst onto the scene in 1959 and instantly became a f...
The country’s leading historic motoring community is soon to host a seri...