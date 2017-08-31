loading Loading please wait....
Triumph Herald 1200 Cabriolet 1968

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Herald 1200 cabriolet 1968 in good condition The Herald is a little 2 door car, built between 1959 and 1971, as saloon, cabriolet and estate. This is a 1968 Triumph Herald 1200 cabriolet. The car has soft yellow paint and grey fabric in beautiful and good condition with some traces of use. He has the 1147 CC, 4 cyl, 39 HP engine and 4 speed manual gearbox. The car also has Minilite wheels and ton-sur-ton hard top. Technics fully checked in our workshop and in very good condition. Car has European title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

