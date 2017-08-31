Triumph GT6 Mk1 1968

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph GT6 MK1, overdrive, LHD in very good condition This LHD Triumph GT6 was originally delivered in Holland in 1968. The car has fabulous green paint, aluminium wheels and several chrome details. The interior has black leather bucket seats and a beautiful wooden dashboard. This GT6 has the original 1998 CC, 6 cyl, 115 HP engine and manual gearbox with overdrive. Thanks to the low weight of only 915 kg and the 115 HP this GT6 is a real sportscar. This GT6 MK1 is very well maintained and in good and beautiful condition. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.