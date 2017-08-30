Offered for sale is a 2954L 1989 Toyota Supra Turbo automatic that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 82/135. Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1989-toyota-supra-turbo.
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom
It has never been easy for Japanese manufacturers to break into the pres...
The iconic 1993 Toyota Supra from the original 2001 Fast and the Furious...