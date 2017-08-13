loading Loading please wait....
TOYOTA MR2 ROADSTER SMT - 12 MONTHS MOT - 2 KEYS 2001 Auto 51220 Petrol Silver

£2,795
TOYOTA Mr2 ROADSTER SMT - 12 MONTHS MOT - 2 KEYS finished in Silver (Auto), 51,220 miles only 5 previous owners from new.,,Features include Immobiliser, Cassette Player, Radio, Electric Mirrors, V5 Reg Doc, Leather Interior, CD Player, Remote Locking, Electric Windows, ABS, Warranted Mileage, Metallic Paint, Central Locking, Service Indicator, Front, Side, Rear Airbags, Adjustable Steering Wheel, MOT, Colour Coded, Spare Key, HPI Clear, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering, Comfort Seats, Sports Seats.,,Only and pound;2,795,,

ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Alloy Wheels Cassette Player CD Player Central Locking Colour Coded Comfort Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front, Side, Rear Airbags HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT Power Assisted Steering Radio Remote Locking Service Indicator Spare Key Sports Seats V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage

  • Ad ID
    303763
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/08/2017
  • Category
    Toyota > MR2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    51220 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.794
  • Engine Model
    ROADSTER SMT - 12 MONTHS MOT - 2 KEYS
1106 LONDON ROAD, NORBURY,
London, SW16 4DT, London
United Kingdom

Evo
