Toyota > MR2

Impeccable Mark 1 MR2 fully restored and ready to show.



One of the nicest early MR2s we have seen in many years, this car was treated to a full body restoration in 2012 and is still in unmarked condition. Showing 96,200 miles the mechanical side of the car is in perfect working order with a timing belt change in July 2011 at 91,000 miles by Jemca Croydon Toyota. We have reams of bills (mainly Toyota dealers) and an amazing service book with 29 stamps, all from Toyota. Last service was at Motorline Ashford Toyota in April 2015 at a cost of £426 at 95,600 miles.



We have every MOT certificate and the current test expires 12th August 2018 with no advisories. The car has only had 4 owners, is HPI clear, comes with 2 keys and 2 working fobs for the Clifford alarm which is fully operational. There are four Pirelli tyres all with plenty of tread. Spec includes all the usual electrics (windows, mirrors, aerial), adjustable steering column and leather seats in perfect condition. The T-tops still have their protective bags, the stereo is the original Toyota unit and all four wheels are unmarked.



• Restored with photographic evidence



• Full Toyota service history



•Immaculate throughout



• Be quick!



We are 30 seconds from junction 2a off the M26 and 5 minutes from junction 2 off the M20.