loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Toyota MR2

Compare this car
£1,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Electric Windows, Power Steering, ABS, CD Player, Radio, Radio Cassette, Stereo, Colour Coded Body, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Alloy wheels, Full service history

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Electric Windows, Power Steering, ABS, CD Player, Radio, Radio Cassette, Stereo, Colour Coded Body, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Alloy wheels, Full service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304480
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > MR2
  • Mileage
    85000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1794
Email Dealer >>

North Street
Crowborough, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed