loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Toyota MR2

Compare this car
£2,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Alloy wheels, Service history OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK - A SELECTION OF UP TO 200 CARS AND VANS AVAILABLE. Click on dealer 'VISIT WEBSITE' link for many more large photographs of this car. We are a West Sussex Trading Standards Approved 'Buy with Confidence Dealership', West Sussex Trading Standards 'Approved Buy with Confidence.

Accessories

Alloy wheels, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222638
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > MR2
  • Mileage
    68343 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1998
Email Dealer >>

London Road
West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed