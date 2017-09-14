loading Loading please wait....
» » »

TOYOTA MR2 1.8 VVTi 2dr

Compare this car
£5,998
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: TOYOTA Model: MR2 Trim: 1.8 VVTi 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 28489 Engine Size: 1794 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Full service history, Luxury sports trim, Very low mileage, Alloys, Soft touch dashboard, Digital clock, CD player, Lights on warning, Tachometer, Water temperature indicator, Contact branch for details

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325085
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > MR2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    28489 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1794
  • Engine Model
    1794
Email Dealer >>

Arnold Clark Ford/Citroen (Penrith)
Penrith, CA119EU, Cumbria
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed