loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

TOYOTA MR2 1.8 VVT-i Roadster 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: TOYOTA Model: MR2 Trim: 1.8 VVT-i Roadster 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 105700 Engine Size: Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Metallic Silver, Drive away today, Upgrades - Colour Coded Hard Top & Air Conditioning, Body Kit, Metallic Paint, Leather Upholstery, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 21/06/2018, Last serviced on 17/02/2017 at 103,895 miles, Service history, Standard Features - Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD). 2 seats, Opening Hours 8.30 - 6 Weekdays , 9-5 Saturdays, 2,695

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419055
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > MR2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    105700 mi
  • Doors
    2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£2,695

HM Car Sales
Tiverton, EX165GZ, Devon
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!