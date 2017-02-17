TOYOTA MR2 1.8 VVT-i Roadster 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: TOYOTA Model: MR2 Trim: 1.8 VVT-i Roadster 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 105700 Engine Size: Ext Color: Silver
Metallic Silver, Drive away today, Upgrades - Colour Coded Hard Top & Air Conditioning, Body Kit, Metallic Paint, Leather Upholstery, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 21/06/2018, Last serviced on 17/02/2017 at 103,895 miles, Service history, Standard Features - Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD). 2 seats, Opening Hours 8.30 - 6 Weekdays , 9-5 Saturdays, 2,695
HM Car Sales
Tiverton, EX165GZ, Devon
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2016