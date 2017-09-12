TOYOTA MR2 1.8 VVT-i Roadster 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: TOYOTA Model: MR2 Trim: 1.8 VVT-i Roadster 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 69944 Engine Size: Ext Color: Red
Red, MOT UNTIL AUGUST 2018, LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY INCLUDING A RECENT SERVICE WITH OTHER BITS COSTING OVER 700 POUNDS, 4 OWNERS, 2 KEYS, HPI CLEAR, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 2 seats, FIXED PRICES. ADDITIONAL 39 POUNDS BUYERS FEE PER PURCHASE. STANDARD AUCTION TERMS APPLY, 2,850
buyitnowcarauction.com
LU56JQ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
When Toyota launched the MR2, it was entering a market that was in dire ...
While Toyota had been building light 4x4s since 1951, it wasn’t until 19...