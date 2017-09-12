loading Loading please wait....
» » »

TOYOTA MR2 1.8 VVT-i Roadster 2dr

Compare this car
£2,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: TOYOTA Model: MR2 Trim: 1.8 VVT-i Roadster 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 69944 Engine Size: Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Red, MOT UNTIL AUGUST 2018, LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY INCLUDING A RECENT SERVICE WITH OTHER BITS COSTING OVER 700 POUNDS, 4 OWNERS, 2 KEYS, HPI CLEAR, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 2 seats, FIXED PRICES. ADDITIONAL 39 POUNDS BUYERS FEE PER PURCHASE. STANDARD AUCTION TERMS APPLY, 2,850

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323169
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > MR2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    69944 mi
  • Doors
    2
Email Dealer >>

buyitnowcarauction.com
LU56JQ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed