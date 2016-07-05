loading Loading please wait....
TOYOTA MR2 1.8 1d

car description

Type: Used Year: 2000 Make: TOYOTA Model: MR2 Trim: 1.8 1d Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 137000 Engine Size: 1794 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Brilliant Silver with Red sports trim, wind deflector, Toyota premium stereo with CD, A/C plus rare Removable hardtop included. Previously supplied by ourselves this MR2 has a 1.8 VVT-I 16v engine with great performance. 137,000 miles with large history file & just serviced CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420714
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > MR2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    137000 mi
  • Engine Size
    1794
  • Engine Model
    1794
£1,975

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

