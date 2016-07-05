TOYOTA MR2 1.8 1d

Accessories

Brilliant Silver with Red sports trim, wind deflector, Toyota premium stereo with CD, A/C plus rare Removable hardtop included. Previously supplied by ourselves this MR2 has a 1.8 VVT-I 16v engine with great performance. 137,000 miles with large history file & just serviced CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.