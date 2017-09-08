TOYOTA MR2 1.6 Sports 2 DOOR COUPE

Type: Used Year: 1986 Make: TOYOTA Model: MR2 Trim: 1.6 Sports 2 DOOR COUPE Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 53039 Engine Size: 1587 Ext Color: Red
Sunroof, Electric Windows, Stereo, Cloth Upholstery, Sports Seats, 14'' Alloys, TOYOTA MR2 MK1 1.6 COUPE, RED, 53,039 MILES, SUN ROOF, STEREO, SPORTS SEATS, E/WINDOWS, 14'' ALLOYS, BOOT SPOILER, PROBABLY ONE OF THE NICEST UNTOUCHED YOU'LL FIND
Lottbridge Motoring Centre Ltd
BN236PJ,
United Kingdom
