TOYOTA MR2 1.6 Sports 2 DOOR COUPE

£4,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 1986 Make: TOYOTA Model: MR2 Trim: 1.6 Sports 2 DOOR COUPE Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 53039 Engine Size: 1587 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Sunroof, Electric Windows, Stereo, Cloth Upholstery, Sports Seats, 14'' Alloys, TOYOTA MR2 MK1 1.6 COUPE, RED, 53,039 MILES, SUN ROOF, STEREO, SPORTS SEATS, E/WINDOWS, 14'' ALLOYS, BOOT SPOILER, PROBABLY ONE OF THE NICEST UNTOUCHED YOU'LL FIND

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315345
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > MR2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    53039 mi
  • Engine Size
    1587
  • Engine Model
    1587
Lottbridge Motoring Centre Ltd
BN236PJ,
United Kingdom

