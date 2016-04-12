loading Loading please wait....
TOYOTA GT86 Special Edition 2.0 D-4S Giallo 2dr

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: TOYOTA Model: GT86 Trim: Special Edition 2.0 D-4S Giallo 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 47001 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Yellow

Accessories

Toyota GT86 Finished in Yellow Specification Includes Climate Control,Cruise Control,Air Bag Driver,Anti-Lock Brakes,Touch Screen Monitor (Touch Screen Monitor),Power-Assisted Steering,DAB Radio,Key (Keyless Entry),Immobiliser,Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding),Front Fog Lights,Headlamp Wash,Head Light Sensor (Head Light Sensor),Head Restraints (Front),Rear Spoiler,Third Brake Light,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD),Seating Capacity (Four Seats),Steering Wheel Leather,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Tyre Pressure Control,Limited Slip Differential,Heated Rear Screen,Hill Holder,Full Leather Seats with Front Seat Heaters,Alloy Wheels (17in),Exterior Lighting (Xenon Headlights)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403497
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    47001 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
£15,990

Listers Toyota Lincoln
Lincoln, LN63SR, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

