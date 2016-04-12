TOYOTA GT86 Special Edition 2.0 D-4S Giallo 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: TOYOTA Model: GT86 Trim: Special Edition 2.0 D-4S Giallo 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 47001 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Yellow
Toyota GT86 Finished in Yellow Specification Includes Climate Control,Cruise Control,Air Bag Driver,Anti-Lock Brakes,Touch Screen Monitor (Touch Screen Monitor),Power-Assisted Steering,DAB Radio,Key (Keyless Entry),Immobiliser,Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding),Front Fog Lights,Headlamp Wash,Head Light Sensor (Head Light Sensor),Head Restraints (Front),Rear Spoiler,Third Brake Light,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD),Seating Capacity (Four Seats),Steering Wheel Leather,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Tyre Pressure Control,Limited Slip Differential,Heated Rear Screen,Hill Holder,Full Leather Seats with Front Seat Heaters,Alloy Wheels (17in),Exterior Lighting (Xenon Headlights)
Listers Toyota Lincoln
Lincoln, LN63SR, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
Apr 12, 2016