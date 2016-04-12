loading Loading please wait....
Toyota GT86

Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: 2.0 D-4S 2dr Toyota GT86 2.0 D-4S 2dr

Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control, PAS, Trip computer, 6 speakers, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Touch screen audio system, USB connection, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Dual chrome tipped exhausts, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lamps, Headlight washers, HID Headlights, Scuff plates, Aluminium foot rest, Aluminium pedals, Bench folding rear seat, Chrome inner door handles, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Fabric seat trim, Front head restraints, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix rear child seat preparation, Leather gearknob, Leather parking brake handle, Leather steering wheel with chrome inserts, Sports seats, Tilt/telescopic adjust steering wheel, ABS + EBD + EBA, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Driver/front passenger side airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Traction control, Alarm/immobiliser, Smart entry + Smart start, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), 17" alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

  • Ad ID
    416580
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    OV13MFY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    31884 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2013
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£13,495

Horninglow Street,Burton-on-Trent,
DE14 1NR
United Kingdom

