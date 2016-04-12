loading Loading please wait....
Toyota GT86

Variant name:D-4S PRO ,Derivative:MK1 (GT1) ,Variant: 2.0 PRO

Air Bag Driver,Anti-Lock Brakes,Alloy Wheels (16in),Air Bag Passenger,Traction Control System,Power-Assisted Steering,Alarm,In Car Entertainment,Central Door Locking (Remote),Immobiliser,Electronic Stability Programme,Head Restraints (Front),Third Brake Light,Seating Capacity (Four Seats),Body Coloured Bumpers,Electric Windows (Front),Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Spoiler,Tyre Pressure Control,Tyre Repair Kit,matching interior

  • Ad ID
    414414
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    DE67EKD
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    25 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
