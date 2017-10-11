loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:D-4S ,Derivative:MK1 (GT1) ,Variant: D-4S Hughes Selection is part of the privately owned Hughes Group that represents Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Mazda, Skoda, Seat, Chrysler Jeep, Peugeot and commercial vehicles both retail and fleet. We take in over 1000 part exchanges per year, and carefully select the best ones to retail., Upgrades - Cruise Control, Auto Lights, Electric Mirrors, 6 months warranty, Last serviced on 11/10/2017 at 45,200 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Dual Zone Auto A/C, 6.1in Touch Screen, Toyota Touch Audio System - CD MP3/WMA, USB for MP3 Players and iPod, Music Streaming, Hill-Start Assist, Bluetooth Connectivity, Automatic Phonebook Download, 17in Alloy Wheels (215/45 R17), Whiplash Injury Lessening (WIL) Seats. 4 seats, Pure, Great looking Coupe with a Full Service History and good spec, drives extremely well. Car has been taken in part exchange by ourselves and will therefore come with a 6 Month Warranty backed by The Hughes Group, a well known and very well respected Multi Franchise Motor Group

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403378
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    LO13LWF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    46193 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2013
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£12,990

Bicester Road,Aylesbury,
HP19 8BL
United Kingdom

