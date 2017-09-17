loading Loading please wait....
Toyota GT86

£13,650
car description

Variant name:2.0 ,Derivative:MK1 (GT1) ,Variant: D-4S

Accessories

WMA / MP3 Reader,Cruise Control,ABS Electronically Controlled with Brake Assist System,Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning,Passenger Airbag Cut off Switch,Seats,Toyota Touch Audio System inc. Bluetooth USB & Ipod port,Power Assisted Steering - Speed Sensitive Electric control,CD Player,Central Double Locking With Remote Activation,Driver Knee Airbags,Front Side Airbags,Side Curtain Airbags,Child Seat Fixings - ISO-FIX Outer Rear Seats,Transponder Key Engine Immobiliser,Vehicle Stability Control (VSC),Trip Computer,Side Impact Beams on all Side Doors,Front Cup Holder,Body Colour Bumpers,Steering,Audio,Suspension,Retractable Headlamp Washers,Outside Temperature Display,Manual Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel,Lights,Convenience,Bumpers,Six Speaker Configuration,Rear Spoiler,3 Point Seatbelts Five with Emergency Locking Retractors,Brakes,Vanity Mirrors - Driver and Passenger with Cover,Engine Management Warning,Digital Clock,Wheels,AM / FM Radio with Preset Settings,6.1 inch Touch Screen Display,Adjustable Steering Column - Tilt and Telescopic,Anti Theft System,Automatic Headlamp Levelling,Black Fabric Sports Seats Front with Lateral Support,Bluetooth,Body Colour Door Mirrors and Handles,Category 1 Thatcham Approved Alarm,Door Courtesy Light,Driver & Passenger Air Bags,Driver and Passenger Sun Visors with Light and Mirror,Dual Exhaust Pipes With Chrome Finishers,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Front & Rear Disc Brakes Ventilated - Brake Assist System,Front and Rear Fog Lights,Front Electric Windows,Heated Door Mirrors,High Intensity Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights,Leather Gear Shift Knob and Parking Brake,Limited Slip Differential,Manual Height Adjustment Driver & Passenger Seats,Rear LED Stop Lamps,Rear Screen - Heated,Tyre Repair Kit,Visibility,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330081
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    AF62OAJ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    36000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2012
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Norman Way,Cambridge,Coldhams Lane
CB1 3LH,
United Kingdom

