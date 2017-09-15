loading Loading please wait....
Toyota GT86

£19,690
car description

Variant name:D-4S ,Derivative:MK1 (GT1) ,Variant: 2.0

Accessories

Air-Conditioning (Automatic),Air Bag Passenger,Traction Control System,Alarm,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3),Air Bag Knee (Driver),Air Bag Side,Trip Computer,Gear Knob Leather,Electronic Stability Programme,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Rake/Reach),Whiplash Protection System,Floor Mats,Body Coloured Bumpers,Electric Windows (Front),Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Speakers (Six),Spoiler,Sun Visor,Tyre Repair Kit,USB Connection,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325666
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    GV16LWF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    11921 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2016
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Domestic Road ,Leeds,Holbeck
LS12 6HG,
United Kingdom

