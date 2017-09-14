loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Toyota GT86

Compare this car
£13,980
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:2.0 D-4S 2dr ,Variant: 2.0 D-4S 2dr 6 Speed Gearbox,ABS,Air Conditioning,Alloy Wheels,Anti Theft System,Bluetooth Prepared,CD Player,Cruise Control,Electric Mirrors,Electric Windows,Engine Immobiliser,ESP,Front Fog Lights,Full Service History,Heated Mirrors,iPod Connection,MP3 Connectivity,Multiple Airbags,Onboard Computer,Power Steering

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control, PAS, Trip computer, 6 speakers, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Touch screen audio system, USB connection, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Dual chrome tipped exhausts, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lamps, Headlight washers, HID Headlights, Scuff plates, Aluminium foot rest, Aluminium pedals, Bench folding rear seat, Chrome inner door handles, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Fabric seat trim, Front head restraints, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix rear child seat preparation, Leather gearknob, Leather parking brake handle, Leather steering wheel with chrome inserts, Sports seats, Tilt/telescopic adjust steering wheel, ABS + EBD + EBA, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Driver/front passenger side airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Traction control, Alarm/immobiliser, Smart entry + Smart start, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), 17" alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324491
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    SK62FSA
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    34481 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Stoneygate Close,Gateshead,
NE10 0AZ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed