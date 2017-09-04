Toyota > GT86

Variant name:D-4S ,Derivative:MK1 (GT1) ,Variant: 2.0
Climate Control,Cruise Control,Air Bag Driver,Anti-Lock Brakes,Air Bag Passenger,Touch Screen Monitor (Touch Screen Monitor),Power-Assisted Steering,Alarm,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3),Central Door Locking (Remote),Air Bag Knee (Driver),Air Bag Side (Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain),Immobiliser,Trip Computer,Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding),Gear Knob Leather,Front Fog Lights,Headlamp Wash,Electronic Stability Programme,External Temperature Display,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Rake/Reach),Seat Lumbar Support (Driver/Passenger),Head Restraints (Front/Rear),Transmission/Chassis,Rear Spoiler,Third Brake Light,Clock (Digital),Seating Capacity (Four Seats),Alloy Wheels (17in),Body Coloured Bumpers,Cargo Net,Centre Console,Comfort/Interior & Exterior,Cup Holder,Electric Windows (Front),Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Exterior Lighting (Xenon Headlights),Heated Rear Screen,Power Socket (Front),Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear),Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Seat Height Adjustment (Driver/Passenger),Speakers (Six),Steering Wheel Leather,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Tyre Repair Kit,matching interior
Silkwood Business Park ,Wakefield ,Goldsmith Avenue
WF5 9TJ,
United Kingdom
Journalists, eh? We bang on about the dearth of naturally aspirated, fro...
While Toyota had been building light 4x4s since 1951, it wasn’t until 19...