loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Toyota GT86

Compare this car
£13,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:D-4S ,Derivative:MK1 (GT1) ,Variant: 2.0

Accessories

Climate Control,Cruise Control,Air Bag Driver,Anti-Lock Brakes,Air Bag Passenger,Touch Screen Monitor (Touch Screen Monitor),Power-Assisted Steering,Alarm,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3),Central Door Locking (Remote),Air Bag Knee (Driver),Air Bag Side (Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain),Immobiliser,Trip Computer,Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding),Gear Knob Leather,Front Fog Lights,Headlamp Wash,Electronic Stability Programme,External Temperature Display,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Rake/Reach),Seat Lumbar Support (Driver/Passenger),Head Restraints (Front/Rear),Transmission/Chassis,Rear Spoiler,Third Brake Light,Clock (Digital),Seating Capacity (Four Seats),Alloy Wheels (17in),Body Coloured Bumpers,Cargo Net,Centre Console,Comfort/Interior & Exterior,Cup Holder,Electric Windows (Front),Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Exterior Lighting (Xenon Headlights),Heated Rear Screen,Power Socket (Front),Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear),Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Seat Height Adjustment (Driver/Passenger),Speakers (Six),Steering Wheel Leather,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Tyre Repair Kit,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310311
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    KE13EZU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    18000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2013
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Silkwood Business Park ,Wakefield ,Goldsmith Avenue
WF5 9TJ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed