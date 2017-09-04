loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Toyota GT86

Compare this car
£22,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:2.0 ,Derivative:MK1 (GT1) ,Variant: D-4S PRO

Accessories

Air Bag Driver,Anti-Lock Brakes,Alloy Wheels (16in),Air Bag Passenger,Traction Control System,Power-Assisted Steering,Alarm,In Car Entertainment,Central Door Locking (Remote),Immobiliser,Electronic Stability Programme,Head Restraints (Front),Transmission/Chassis,Third Brake Light,Seating Capacity (Four Seats),Body Coloured Bumpers,Comfort/Interior & Exterior,Electric Windows (Front),Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Spoiler,Tyre Pressure Control,Tyre Repair Kit,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310298
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    GY66DOH
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5672 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Gatehouse Road,Aylesbury,
HP19 8ED,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed