Toyota GT86

£14,991
car description

Variant name:D-4S ,Derivative:MK1 (GT1) ,Variant: 2.0

Accessories

Climate Control,Cruise Control,Air Bag Driver,Anti-Lock Brakes,Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger),Touch Screen Monitor (Touch Screen Monitor),Power-Assisted Steering,DAB Radio,Key (Keyless Entry),Immobiliser,Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding),Front Fog Lights,Headlamp Wash,Head Light Sensor (Head Light Sensor),Head Restraints (Front),Transmission/Chassis,Rear Spoiler,Third Brake Light,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD),Seating Capacity (Four Seats),Alloy Wheels (17in),Comfort/Interior & Exterior,Exterior Lighting (Xenon Headlights),Heated Rear Screen,Hill Holder,Limited Slip Differential,Spoiler,Steering Wheel Leather,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Tyre Pressure Control,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309497
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    FN15WLD
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    43666 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Fort Dunlop, 6 Wingfoot Way,Birmingham,Erdington
B24 9HF,
United Kingdom

