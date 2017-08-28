loading Loading please wait....
Toyota GT86

£15,492
car description

Variant name:D-4S ,Derivative:MK1 (GT1) ,Variant: 2.0

Accessories

17'' alloy wheels , 6 speakers , ABS + EBD + EBA , Alarm/immobiliser , Aluminium foot rest , Aluminium pedals , Bench folding rear seat , Bluetooth telephone connection , Body colour door handles , Body colour door mirrors , Body coloured bumpers , Chrome inner door handles , Cruise control , Curtain airbags , Driver/Front Passenger airbags , Driver/front passenger side airbags , Drivers knee airbag , Dual chrome tipped exhausts , Dual zone automatic air conditioning , Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors , Electric front windows , Fabric seat trim , Front fog lamps , Front head restraints , Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters , Headlight washers , Height adjustable driver's seat , HID Headlights , Isofix rear child seat preparation , Leather gearknob , Leather parking brake handle , Leather steering wheel with chrome inserts , MP3 compatible radio/single CD player , PAS , Scuff plates , Smart entry + Smart start , Sports seats , Tilt/telescopic adjust steering wheel , Touch screen audio system , Traction control , Trip computer , Tyre repair kit , USB connection , Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308430
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    SK63PMX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    15146 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Eden Valley Business Park,Fife,Cupar
KY15 4RB,
United Kingdom

