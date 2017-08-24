loading Loading please wait....
Toyota GT86

£19,250
car description

Variant name:Coupe Special Edition Giallo ,Derivative:Giallo ,Variant: 2.0 D-4S Giallo 2dr Toyota GT86 2.0 D-4S Giallo 2dr

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control, PAS, Push button starter, Trip computer, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Touch screen audio system, USB connection, Automatic headlights, Black side decals, Body colour door handles, Body coloured bumpers, Dual chrome tipped exhausts, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lamps, Headlight washers, HID Headlights, LED daytime running lights, Metallic paint, Rear spoiler, Scuff plates, Aluminium foot rest, Aluminium pedals, Bench folding rear seat, Chrome inner door handles, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front head restraints, Heated seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix rear child seat preparation, Leather gearknob, Leather parking brake handle, Leather steering wheel with chrome inserts, Leather upholstery, Sports seats, Tilt/telescopic adjust steering wheel, ABS + EBD + EBA, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Driver/front passenger side airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Hill start assist, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm/immobiliser, Smart entry + Smart start, Limited slip differential, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), 17" alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306726
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Yellow
  • Registration no.
    PJ64KTT
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    10696 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Tyrrell Park,Peterborough,Boongate
PE1 5PT,
United Kingdom

