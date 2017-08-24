Variant name:Coupe Special Edition Giallo ,Derivative:Giallo ,Variant: 2.0 D-4S Giallo 2dr Toyota GT86 2.0 D-4S Giallo 2dr
Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control, PAS, Push button starter, Trip computer, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Touch screen audio system, USB connection, Automatic headlights, Black side decals, Body colour door handles, Body coloured bumpers, Dual chrome tipped exhausts, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lamps, Headlight washers, HID Headlights, LED daytime running lights, Metallic paint, Rear spoiler, Scuff plates, Aluminium foot rest, Aluminium pedals, Bench folding rear seat, Chrome inner door handles, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front head restraints, Heated seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix rear child seat preparation, Leather gearknob, Leather parking brake handle, Leather steering wheel with chrome inserts, Leather upholstery, Sports seats, Tilt/telescopic adjust steering wheel, ABS + EBD + EBA, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Driver/front passenger side airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Hill start assist, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm/immobiliser, Smart entry + Smart start, Limited slip differential, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), 17" alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit
Tyrrell Park,Peterborough,Boongate
PE1 5PT,
United Kingdom
Journalists, eh? We bang on about the dearth of naturally aspirated, fro...
While Toyota had been building light 4x4s since 1951, it wasn’t until 19...