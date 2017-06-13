loading Loading please wait....
Toyota GT86

£15,801
car description

Variant name:D-4S ,Derivative:MK1 (GT1) ,Variant: 2.0

Accessories

Go Navigation,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3),Climate Control,Cruise Control,Air Bag Driver,Anti-Lock Brakes,Air Bag Passenger,Touch Screen Monitor (Touch Screen Monitor),Power-Assisted Steering,Alarm,Central Door Locking (Remote),Air Bag Knee (Driver),Air Bag Side (Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain),Immobiliser,Trip Computer,Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding),Front Fog Lights,Headlamp Wash,Electronic Stability Programme,External Temperature Display,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Rake/Reach),Seat Lumbar Support (Driver/Passenger),Head Restraints (Front/Rear),Rear Spoiler,Black Leather Seats with Red Stitching,Third Brake Light,Transmission/Chassis,Alloy Wheels (17in),Body Coloured Bumpers,Cargo Net,Centre Console,Electric Windows (Front),Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Exterior Lighting (Xenon Headlights),Heated Rear Screen,Leather and Alcantara Seats,Power Socket (Front),Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear),Seat Height Adjustment (Driver/Passenger),Speakers (Six),Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Tyre Repair Kit,Upholstery Cloth,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283378
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    BT14KOA
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    17773 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Fort Dunlop, 6 Wingfoot Way,Birmingham,Erdington
B24 9HF,
United Kingdom

