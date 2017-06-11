loading Loading please wait....
Toyota GT86

£21,995
car description

Variant name:2.0 ,Derivative:MK1 (GT1) ,Variant: D-4S

Accessories

In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3),Air-Conditioning (Automatic),Air Bag Passenger,Traction Control System,Alarm,Air Bag Knee (Driver),Air Bag Side,Trip Computer,Electronic Stability Programme,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Rake/Reach),Whiplash Protection System,Carbon Pack,Transmission/Chassis,Body Coloured Bumpers,Electric Windows (Front),Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Speakers (Six),Sun Visor,Tyre Repair Kit,USB Connection,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    282976
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    KO66JWL
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    1758 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Ferris Row,Northampton,Riverside Park
NN3 9HX,
United Kingdom

