Toyota > GT86

Accessories

WMA / MP3 Reader,Cruise Control,ABS Electronically Controlled with Brake Assist System,Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning,Passenger Airbag Cut off Switch,Toyota Touch Audio System inc. Bluetooth USB & Ipod port,Power Assisted Steering - Speed Sensitive Electric control,Smart Entry and Start System (Driver,CD Player,Central Double Locking With Remote Activation,Driver Knee Airbags,Front Side Airbags,Front Cup Holder,Side Curtain Airbags,Child Seat Fixings - ISO-FIX Outer Rear Seats,Transponder Key Engine Immobiliser,Vehicle Stability Control (VSC),Trip Computer,Side Impact Beams on all Side Doors,Body Colour Bumpers,Double Wish Bone Rear Suspension & Macpherson Strut Front,Retractable Headlamp Washers,Outside Temperature Display,Front Wiper - Twin speed & Fixed Intermittent,Sports Steering,Convenience,Six Speaker Configuration,Rear Spoiler,Bottle Holder in Doors,3 Point Seatbelts Five with Emergency Locking Retractors,Electrically Retractable Door Mirrors,Bumpers,Roof Mounted Radio Aerial,Brakes,Vanity Mirrors - Driver and Passenger with Cover,Engine Management Warning,Front Floor Mats with GT86 logo,Digital Clock,Wheels,Instruments,AM / FM Radio with Preset Settings,4 Seat Capacity,17 inch Alloy Wheels (215/45R17),6.1 inch Touch Screen Display,Adjustable Steering Column - Tilt and Telescopic,Analogue Tachometer and Odometer,Anti Theft System,Audio,Black Fabric Sports Seats Front with Lateral Support,Bluetooth,Body Colour Door Mirrors and Handles,Category 1 Thatcham Approved Alarm,Door Courtesy Light,Driver & Passenger Air Bags,Driver and Passenger Sun Visors with Light and Mirror,Dual Exhaust Pipes With Chrome Finishers,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Front & Rear Disc Brakes Ventilated - Brake Assist System,Front and Rear Fog Lights,Front Electric Windows,Front Map and Room Lamp and Load Area Lamp,Headlamp Levelling Adjustment,Heated Door Mirrors,High Intensity Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights,Interior Trim,Leather Gear Shift Knob and Parking Brake,Limited Slip Differential,Low Fuel,Manual Height Adjustment Driver & Passenger Seats,Perforated Leather 3 Spoke Steering Wheel & Unique Stitchin,Rear LED Stop Lamps,Rear Screen - Heated,Remote Release Fuel Cap and Location Indicator,Safety,Seatbelt Front Electronic Sensor Pre-tensioner,Tyre Repair Kit,Water temperature and lights on Indicators,matching interior