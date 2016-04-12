TOYOTA GT86 D-4S PRO

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: TOYOTA Model: GT86 Trim: D-4S PRO Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 9500 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: WHITE
Air Bag Driver,Anti-Lock Brakes,Alloy Wheels (16in),Air Bag Passenger,Traction Control System,Power-Assisted Steering,Alarm,In Car Entertainment,Central Door Locking (Remote),Immobiliser,Electronic Stability Programme,Head Restraints (Front),Third Brake Light,Seating Capacity (Four Seats),Body Coloured Bumpers,Electric Windows (Front),Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Spoiler,Tyre Pressure Control,Tyre Repair Kit,matching interior
Steven Eagell Toyota Chelmsford
Chelmsford, CM25PF, Essex
United Kingdom
Apr 12, 2016