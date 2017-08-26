loading Loading please wait....
TOYOTA GT86 D-4S 2014

£15,995
What a car in such a good colour. Superb to drive.Sounds great.excellent Provenance., Upgrades - Leather and Alcantara Seats, Metallic Paint, Full dealership history, Standard Features - 6.1in Touch - Screen Display, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning System - Automatic Climate Control, Dual Zone, Front Windows - Electric, AM/FM Radio with Preset Settings, CD Player, Aux-in/USB Connector, MP3 Player, Bluetooth, Anti - Theft System, 17in Alloy Wheels (215/45 R17). 4 seats, Blue, Phone will be answered out of hours. Please call to arrange a viewing - once we know you are on your way we will reserve the car for you. No Admin Fees.NO PRESSURE SALES - the car should sell itself.We are a family motor dealer with an excellent local reputation. We have been selling hand picked motor cars for over 20 years . All our cars are chosen carefully in line with our high standards .Full dealer facilities are available including providing a nationwide coverage warranty and help with any finance requirements you have, Please view our reviews on Facebook..., https://www.facebook.com/John-Lambert-Car-Sales-179001018816458/reviews,, Free 12mths AA cover with this car

6 Month Warranty Alloy Wheels AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Cruise Control Full Main Dealer SH Half Leather Spare Key

  • Ad ID
    307372
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/08/2017
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    16000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.998
  • Engine Model
    D-4S
Unit 1 Airfield Park , Long Marston , Tring
Tring, HP23 4QR, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

