TOYOTA GT86 2.0 D-4S TRD 2d 197 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: TOYOTA Model: GT86 Trim: 2.0 D-4S TRD 2d 197 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 19000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: BLACK
Black Metallic with Black leather/Alcantara trim,Leather and Alcantara Seats, Go Navigation, Pearlescent Paint, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Clock - Digital, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, External Temperature Display, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Limited Slip Differential, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Spoiler, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Sports - Front, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Leather, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Trip Computer, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Cloth, Seymour Horwell - Suppliers of Superior Cars since 1930
Seymour Horwell
Newton Abbot, TQ123SB, Devon
United Kingdom
