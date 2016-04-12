TOYOTA GT86 2.0 D-4S 2dr [Nav + Leather]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: TOYOTA Model: GT86 Trim: 2.0 D-4S 2dr [Nav + Leather] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 19505 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Pearl White
Full Service History, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather Heated Seats, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Recently Serviced by Evans Halshaw, MOT Until September Next Year, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry System, Push Button Start, USB Connectivity, Daytime Running Lights, Front Fog Lights, Electric Front Windows, Remote Central Locking, Electric Mirrors, ISOFIX, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Fuel Computer, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Body Coloured Bumpers, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash Wiper, Adjustable Steering Column, Cup Holders, Heated Rear Window, On Board Computer, Outside Temperature Indicator, Rear Boot Cover, Trip Computer, Vanity Mirrors, Emergency (Hazard Warning) Brake Lights, Key De-Activation For Front Passenger Airbag, Rear Headrests, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Flexible Finance Options Available, Ask For A Test Drive Today, Physical Car Available For Viewing Today, Part Exchange Taken As Full Deposit, Other Models Available
Evans Halshaw Peugeot Wakefield
WF29SF
United Kingdom
Apr 12, 2016