TOYOTA GT86 2.0 Auto

£15,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: TOYOTA Model: GT86 Trim: 2.0 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49165 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Go Navigation,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Air Bag Driver,Anti-Lock Brakes,Air Bag Passenger,Touch Screen Monitor (Touch Screen Monitor),Power-Assisted Steering,Alarm,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3),Upholstery Leather,Central Door Locking (Remote),Air Bag Knee (Driver),Air Bag Side (Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain),Immobiliser,Trip Computer,Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding),Gear Knob Leather,Front Fog Lights,Headlamp Wash,Electronic Stability Programme,External Temperature Display,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Rake/Reach),Seat Lumbar Support (Driver/Passenger),Head Restraints (Front/Rear),Transmission/Chassis,Rear Spoiler,Third Brake Light,Clock (Digital),Seating Capacity (Four Seats),Alloy Wheels (17in),Body Coloured Bumpers,Cargo Net,Centre Console,Comfort/Interior & Exterior,Cup Holder,Electric Windows (Front),Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Exterior Lighting (Xenon Headlights),Heated Rear Screen,Heated Seats,Power Socket (Front),Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear),Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Seat Height Adjustment (Driver/Passenger),Speakers (Six),Steering Wheel Leather,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Tyre Repair Kit,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318348
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49165 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Platinum Toyota Trowbridge
Trowbridge, BA140BJ, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

