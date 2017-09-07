loading Loading please wait....
TOYOTA GT86 2.0 Auto

£16,475
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: TOYOTA Model: GT86 Trim: 2.0 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38652 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: RED

Climate Control,Cruise Control,Power-Assisted Steering,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3),Central Door Locking (Remote),Rear Spoiler,Alloy Wheels (17in),Body Coloured Bumpers,Comfort/Interior & Exterior,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),matching interior,Toyota GT86 2.0 D-4S 2dr Auto

  • Ad ID
    313636
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > GT86
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    38652 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Farmer & Carlisle Loughborough Toyota
Loughborough, LE111ND, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

