TOYOTA CELICA ST

Type: Used Year: 1999 Make: TOYOTA Model: CELICA Trim: ST Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 44000 Engine Size: 1762 Ext Color: SILVER

LOW MILES, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Passenger, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air Bag Driver, Air conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Electric door mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Folding rear seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Power steering

  • Ad ID
    416098
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > Celica
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    44000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1762
  • Engine Model
    1762
