TOYOTA CELICA ST

Type: Used Year: 1999 Make: TOYOTA Model: CELICA Trim: ST Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 44000 Engine Size: 1762 Ext Color: SILVER
LOW MILES, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Passenger, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air Bag Driver, Air conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Electric door mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Folding rear seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Power steering
Outwood Motors
DE141PT
United Kingdom