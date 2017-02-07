TOYOTA CELICA RED VVT-I 2005

car description

2005 TOYOTA CELICA RED 1.8 VVTI;;ONLY 59K MILES;;FULL VOSA MOT HISTORY;;SERVICE HISTORY;;MOT JANUARY 2018;;IMMACULATE CONDITION;;Next MOT due 10/01/2018, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Red Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (17in), Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 4 seats, Black, GBP 2,595;;Autoland​ look to offer great customer service to go along with great cars at great prices. All our cars are competitively priced and we are constantly price matching competitors. ;;Vehicles priced from GBP 1000 to GBP 30,000 ;;All vehicles hpi checked ;;32 point inspection carried out on vehicles ;;All vehicles come with 30 day warranty for complete peace of mind** ;;Part exchange welcome ;;Autoland car sales is based on the outskirts of Edinburgh In the heart of the Luxury Motor Village. We are based 5 mins from Edinburgh Airport and 20 mins from Haymarket Train station. ​ ;;Viewings can be arranged out with these times by arranging an appointment...... ;;Extended warranties are available at additional cost 3,6,12 and 24 months starting from only GBP 49..... ;;CALL US TODAY FOR COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES....... ;;ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED FOR A SMALL FEE ;;CHECK OUR WEBSITE FOR OTHER CARS ;;;*****VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***** ;;AUTOLAND ;Quality used cars ;;64a and 64b Bridge Street ;Newbridge ;EH28 8SH ;;07756584624;