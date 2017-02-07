TOYOTA CELICA RED VVT-I 2005

2005 TOYOTA CELICA RED 1.8 VVTI;;ONLY 59K MILES;;FULL VOSA MOT HISTORY;;SERVICE HISTORY;;MOT JANUARY 2018;;IMMACULATE CONDITION;;Next MOT due 10/01/2018, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Red Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (17in), Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 4 seats, Black, GBP 2,595;;Autoland look to offer great customer service to go along with great cars at great prices. All our cars are competitively priced and we are constantly price matching competitors. ;;Vehicles priced from GBP 1000 to GBP 30,000 ;;All vehicles hpi checked ;;32 point inspection carried out on vehicles ;;All vehicles come with 30 day warranty for complete peace of mind** ;;Part exchange welcome ;;Autoland car sales is based on the outskirts of Edinburgh In the heart of the Luxury Motor Village. We are based 5 mins from Edinburgh Airport and 20 mins from Haymarket Train station. ;;Viewings can be arranged out with these times by arranging an appointment...... ;;Extended warranties are available at additional cost 3,6,12 and 24 months starting from only GBP 49..... ;;CALL US TODAY FOR COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES....... ;;ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED FOR A SMALL FEE ;;CHECK OUR WEBSITE FOR OTHER CARS ;;;*****VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***** ;;AUTOLAND ;Quality used cars ;;64a and 64b Bridge Street ;Newbridge ;EH28 8SH ;;07756584624;
64b BRIDGE STREET, NEWBRIDGE
EH28 8SH,
United Kingdom
In the land of the Japanese performance car, it can be difficult to stan...
It has never been easy for Japanese manufacturers to break into the pres...