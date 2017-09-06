loading Loading please wait....
Toyota Celica

car description

Our 140bhp VVTi Celica has only 28,900 documented miles from new.

With just 3 owners, our Celica is gleaming in Chili Red with totally unmarked 6 spoke wheels. It has a fantastic service history with five stamps in the book (including brake fluid at 25,000 miles) and documents to show the car has been additionally serviced every year since 2013 the last in July 2016 at 28,000 miles, 900 miles ago. Recent expenditure includes four new Avon tyres, a battery and discs and pads all round. We have a pile of MOT certificates including the current test which expires 29th August 2018 with no advisories. We have 2 sets of working keys and the air conditioning blows nice and cold. The interior and exterior are virtually unmarked and the car is HPi clear with a certificate to prove. Car tax is £240 per year. You will struggle to find a better example!

• New MOT

• Immaculate inside and out

• Fully serviced

We are 30 seconds from junction 2a off the M26 and 5 minutes from junction 2 off the M20. Viewing strictly by appointment. Call us on ANYTIME 07711 645 465 to view. Part exchange considered. Credit and debit cards accepted.

Accessories

Air conditioning
Toyota sub-woofer

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310798
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > Celica
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Registration no.
    DG05OKX
  • Drivetrain
    Front-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    28900 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2005
  • MOT expiry
    Aug 2018
  • Power
    140 hp
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.8
