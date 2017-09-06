Toyota > Celica

car description

Our 140bhp VVTi Celica has only 28,900 documented miles from new.



With just 3 owners, our Celica is gleaming in Chili Red with totally unmarked 6 spoke wheels. It has a fantastic service history with five stamps in the book (including brake fluid at 25,000 miles) and documents to show the car has been additionally serviced every year since 2013 the last in July 2016 at 28,000 miles, 900 miles ago. Recent expenditure includes four new Avon tyres, a battery and discs and pads all round. We have a pile of MOT certificates including the current test which expires 29th August 2018 with no advisories. We have 2 sets of working keys and the air conditioning blows nice and cold. The interior and exterior are virtually unmarked and the car is HPi clear with a certificate to prove. Car tax is £240 per year. You will struggle to find a better example!



• New MOT



• Immaculate inside and out



• Fully serviced



We are 30 seconds from junction 2a off the M26 and 5 minutes from junction 2 off the M20. Viewing strictly by appointment. Call us on ANYTIME 07711 645 465 to view. Part exchange considered. Credit and debit cards accepted.