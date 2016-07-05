Toyota > Celica

3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED, LEATHER INTERIOR, Air Conditioned, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Rear Spoiler, Sports Seats, Remote Central Locking, Alloy wheels, Service history
3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED, LEATHER INTERIOR, Air Conditioned, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Rear Spoiler, Sports Seats, Remote Central Locking, Alloy wheels, Service history
Burrell Road Industrial Estate
Haywards Heath, West Sussex
United Kingdom