Toyota Celica

£1,490
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, UK Supplied, UK Specification, 6 SPEED BOX, CD Player, Radio, Electric Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, 16'' Alloys THIS VEHICLE IS A PART EXCHANGE TO CLEAR , 12 MONTH MOT , SOLD FOR PARTS , REMOTE LOCKING , AIR CONDITIONING , ALLOY WHEELS , CD PLAYER , BLUETOOTH , 6 SPEED BOX !

  • Ad ID
    305773
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > Celica
  • Mileage
    117250 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1794
Worcester Rd
Hereford, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

