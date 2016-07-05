loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Toyota - Celica Cabrio - 1992

Photos Map

car description

Toyota Celica Cabrio 1992, in good condition.It’s a fully restored car in 2015, in very good condition. With 16” rims and new tires, wrc hood and radio with cd player. Includes 14” original rims with new tires that will go inside the car and the original hood.Includes original radio and 2 full sets of mirrors that go inside the car. 152000 km. There’s no maintenance book, but it does have the proof of the annual inspections.The car is in Porto, PortugalBids do not include transport or export, unless otherwise indicated. In order to avoid disappointments, it is advisable to view the vehicle before placing a bid. For a viewing appointment, please contact Catawiki.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414179
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Toyota > Celica
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

€13,600 - €17,680 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!