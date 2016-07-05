car description

Toyota Celica Cabrio 1992, in good condition.It's a fully restored car in 2015, in very good condition. With 16" rims and new tires, wrc hood and radio with cd player. Includes 14" original rims with new tires that will go inside the car and the original hood.Includes original radio and 2 full sets of mirrors that go inside the car. 152000 km. There's no maintenance book, but it does have the proof of the annual inspections.The car is in Porto, Portugal